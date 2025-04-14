Yale and Brown launch new programs amid campus antisemitism crackdown

Yale became a hub of anti-Israel activism last academic year, with protesters demanding that the school boycott the Jewish state.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Yale University has quietly adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, according to a new investigative report by the Yale Daily News, the school’s official campus newspaper.

IHRA — an intergovernmental organization comprising dozens of countries including the US — adopted a “working definition” of antisemitism in 2016.

Since then, the definition has been widely accepted by Jewish groups and lawmakers across the political spectrum as a reference tool which helps policymakers determine what constitutes an incident of antisemitism, and it is now used by hundreds of governing institutions, including the US State Department, European Union, and United Nations.

According to the definition, antisemitism “is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

It provides 11 specific, contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere.

Beyond classic antisemitic behavior associated with the likes of the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the examples include denial of the Holocaust and newer forms of antisemitism targeting Israel such as demonizing the Jewish state, denying its right to exist, and holding it to standards not expected of any other democratic state.

Yale University apparently enacted the policy change following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, the News said, noting that an archived webpage containing the section of the disciplinary code to which the definition was added shows a revision date of March 28.

The paper added that the university never formally announced its adoption of what would have been a highly acclaimed move in some circles and a deplored one in others.

Jewish civil rights groups such as the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) encourage the definition’s adoption, as well as codification in law, while others argue it weaponizes the American people’s abhorrence of antisemitism to censor criticism of Israel — an accusation its advocates regard as a slander.

Writing to the Yale Daily News, Yale University officials downplayed the significance of the measure, saying it is “not intended to infringe free speech or the free expression of ideas” and even denying that the school holds “a separate definition” of antisemitism.”

The Algemeiner asked the university to clear up the matter. It received a similar answer.

“The university has not adopted any single definition of antisemitism,” a spokesperson said in a written statement that lacked attribution to a school official.

“As provided in the ‘General Procedures Supporting the Yale University Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment,’ the Office of Institutional Equity and Accessibility considers all applicable state and federal legal and regulatory guidance as well as the [IHRA definition of antisemitism] among other resources.”

Yale became a hub of anti-Israel activism last academic year, with protesters demanding that the school boycott the Jewish state.

In other higher education news, Brown University recently reconstituted its anti-discrimination training to comply with a July 2024 settlement negotiated with the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), The Brown Daily Herald reported on Tuesday.

“Brown’s response to reports of discrimination and harassment” will be upgraded by the new training, the university’s executive vice president for planning and policy, Russell Carey, told the paper.

Spokesperson Brian Clark, volunteering information Carey declined to disclose, confirmed that they will address “antisemitism.”

Brown was accused in 2023 of responding inadequately to a number of antisemitic incidents, including a Jewish student being called a “Zionist pig Jew” in a complaint filed by the editorial board of the conservative higher education news outlet Campus Reform.

Following its agreement with OCR, the university denied violating civil rights laws, stressing that the allegations which prompted the federal government to investigate it were lodged by an organization “who has no affiliation with Brown or presence on its campus.”

Writing in a press release, it continued: “Many of the required actions outlined in the resolution agreement are underway and previously announced by the university… In some cases, the university agreed to further enhance and clarify its existing policies and procedures. In other cases, the university agreed to expand previously announced efforts, such as broadening the scope of training on nondiscrimination and harassment.”

The reforms may have come too late. As previously reported by The Algemeiner, the Trump administration plans to terminate $510 million worth of federal contracts and grants awarded to Brown University — an institution that is already struggling to cover a $46 million budget shortfall.

The university’s alleged failure to mount a response to the campus antisemitism crisis, as well as its embrace of the diversity, equity, and, inclusion (DEI) movement — perceived by many across the political spectrum as an assault on merit-based upward mobility and causing incidents of anti-White and anti-Asian discrimination — prompted the alleged pending action by the federal government, according to the right-leaning outlet The Daily Caller, which first reported the news last week.

Brown’s Jewish community has since come to the university’s defense, issuing a joint statement with the Brown Corporation which said that the campus is “peaceful and supportive campus for its Jewish community.”

The letter, signed by members of the local Hillel International chapter and Chabad on College Hill, continued: “Brown University is a place where Jewish life not only exists but thrives. While there is more work to be done, Brown, through the dedicated efforts of its administration, leadership, and resilient spirit of its Jewish community, continues to uphold the principles of inclusion, tolerance, and intellectual freedom that have been central to its identity since 1764.”