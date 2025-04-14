Trump says solving the Iran issue is ‘almost easy’ — what’s his plan?

US President Donald Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth look on, April 10, 2025. (Pool via AP)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid negotiations between the US and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence, describing the process as “almost easy.”

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “We’ve got a problem with Iran. I’ll solve that problem.”

“It’s almost an easy one,” he added.

The President addressed an essential red line: Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb.

“Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “I want them to be a rich, great nation. The only thing is, one thing, simple, it’s really simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. And they’ve gotta go fast. Because they’re fairly close to having one. And they’re not going to have one.”

According to the US website Iran Watch, the Islamic Republic has sufficient enriched uranium to develop five fission nuclear weapons in one week and eight in two weeks.

Referencing his warning to Iran last month that it would face military consequences if a deal wasn’t reached, the president discussed the reality of a tangible response if negotiations fail.

“If we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it,” Trump said. “And I’m not doing it for us. I’m doing it for the world. These are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Top Tehran officials warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to agree to nuclear talks with the US or face the downfall of the regime.

Although Khamenei had previously refused to hold discussions with the US about its nuclear program, the officials, who requested to remain anonymous, told the ayatollah that the future of the regime was at stake if he continued to refuse to engage in negotiations with the US.