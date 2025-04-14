WATCH: Jewish families avert Passover disaster as private plane skids off runway April 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-families-avert-passover-disaster-as-private-plane-skids-off-runway/ Email Print A Gulfstream V private jet carrying several Jewish families from Teterboro, New Jersey, skidded off the runway at Cabo San Lucas International Airport. No injuries were reported.Private plane flying from New York to Mexico crashed on Thursday at Cabo San Lucas International Airport.The Gulfstream V skid off the runway upon landing due to a fault.Several families from Brooklyn with their children were on board. Thankfully everyone survived the crash! pic.twitter.com/ZKMzrPGoRc— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2025 BREAKING: Gulf Stream V Jet Carrying Ely Gindi, Isaac Ash & Families Crashes in Cabo — Miraculously, All SurviveA Gulf Stream V private jet, allegedly carrying Ely Gindi, Isaac Ash, and their families, crashed today at Cabo San Lucas Airport after veering off Runway 29 during… pic.twitter.com/jJbDmPCqGy— The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) April 11, 2025 A Gulfstream V jet veered off the runway while landing in Cabo San Lucas after departing from New JerseyAll passengers, including two families from Brooklyn, were unharmed pic.twitter.com/nkamTVwcFY— RT (@RT_com) April 11, 2025 New JerseyPassoverPlane crash