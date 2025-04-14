EU authorities bust Hezbollah drone smuggling network

Spain, Germany, France and the UK arrested 11 suspected Hezbollah operatives believed to be involved in the sophisticated operation.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

European law enforcement discovered a multinational Hezbollah operation spanning several countries on the continent, which saw the terror group obtain critical elements used for explosive and surveillance drones from European manufacturing sites.

Spain, Germany, France and the UK arrested 11 suspected Hezbollah operatives believed to be involved in the sophisticated operation.

According to a report in the French newspaper Le Figaro, Spanish authorities were alerted to suspicious purchases of drone-related materials in the summer of 2024.

Spain’s Civil Guard launched an investigation and found that several individuals – all of Lebanese origin – had established Spanish companies which appeared to exist for the sole purpose of buying drone equipment.

These shell companies obtained electric motors, many tons of resin and other materials needed to build the drones’ wings and other elements of the devices, along with gasoline-powered engines and electronic navigation systems.

Le Figaro reported that the purchases might have been sufficient to build approximately 1,000 drones.

Because the purchases occurred under the guise of legitimate business transactions, authorities originally struggled to identify the nature of the Hezbollah-backed operation.

In a coordinated effort, Spanish and German police arrested four men in their respective countries, all of whom are reported to have been working on behalf of Hezbollah.

One of the suspects, identified in German media as Fadel Z, was said to have been a Hezbollah member since 2016, and may have obtained drone parts for the terror group since the beginning of 2024.

Earlier in April, Spanish police arrested additional suspects affiliated with the drone smuggling ring, who are facing charges including membership in a criminal organization and financing illegal activity.

UK police also arrested two men in April associated with the network, who are being charged with membership in a terror group and financing terror.

France’s General Directorate for Internal Security arrested an additional suspect, who will be tried for terror-related crimes.