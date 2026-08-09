US bill offers Lebanon $300 million a year to disarm Hezbollah

A bipartisan bill introduced in the US Senate would provide Lebanon with up to $300 million annually in security and economic assistance if Beirut makes measurable progress toward disarming Hezbollah and breaking Iran’s grip on the country.

The legislation would initially provide $200 million to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, with additional funding tied to dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons, cutting off Iranian financing, and combating the terror group’s illicit networks.

The bill would also impose US sanctions on individuals enabling Hezbollah, as lawmakers seek to capitalize on renewed Israel-Lebanon negotiations and strengthen the Lebanese state as an alternative to the Iran-backed terrorist organization.