Israel to become the ‘climate innovation nation,’ Naftali Bennett says

“Israel is at the beginning of a revolution on climate change.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has been called the Start-up Nation and the Vaccination Nation. But according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, soon it will have another name: The Climate Innovation Nation.

Bennett spoke on Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.

He said that “Israel is at the beginning of a revolution on climate change,” having recently started implementing a 100-step plan to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gasses. Israel’s goal is to cut greenhouse gasses to net zero by 2050 and to phase out coal by 2025.

But the prime minister said that Israel’s true impact on the planet will only be understood when the country dedicates its “most valuable source of energy: the energy and brainpower of our people. This is what fuels our innovation and ingenuity. This is where Israel can make a real difference.”

He added that, “Israel may be 60% desert, but we have managed to make it bloom. We may be in one of the driest places on earth, but we have managed to become the world’s number one country in water innovation.”

Israel has the most start-ups in the world and Bennett called on the country’s start-up entrepreneurs to “be the game changers” and come up with technologies and innovations to save the planet.

“We are ready to pave the way,” he said.

Bennett was one of dozens of world leaders to speak at the conference, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland this year. The event started on October 21 and runs through November 12.