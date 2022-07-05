‘Israel will not sit back,’ Lapid tells Macron, urging global action on Iran

“Israel will not sit back and do nothing, given these repeated attacks,” Lapid said, referring to Iran’s Hezbollah proxy, while warning of the dire nuclear threat.

By World Israel News Staff

Currently meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Prime Minister Yair Lapid stressed the imminent danger posed by Iran, insisting that the world must take action.

Noting that France is one of the countries leading the negotiations on the nuclear deal, Lapid said:

“We may have disagreements about the content of the agreement, but we do not disagree on the facts. The facts are that Iran is violating the agreement and continues to develop its nuclear program.

“Iran is hiding information from the world, it is enriching uranium beyond the level it is allowed to, and it has removed cameras from its nuclear sites.

“Given all this, the world must respond.”

Lapid reminded Macron that already in 2018, the French president was the first world leader to talk about the need for a new deal with Iran — “a deal that is more efficient and better defined, a deal with no expiration date, a deal with coordinated international pressure that would prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.

“You were right then, and you are even more right today. The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace,” he said.

Lapid also pointed to Iran’s activities in other countries, such as the recent plan to murder Israeli tourists in Istanbul that was exposed and thwarted by Turkish intelligence.

Furthermore, he continued, “a few days ago, Iranian-made UAVs tried to attack an Israeli gas rig near the Lebanese coast.

“These UAVs were sent by Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that threatens Lebanon’s stability, violates its sovereignty, pushes it towards a dangerous escalation with Israel, and harms the national interests of Lebanon — a country I know is dear to your heart.

“Hezbollah has more than one hundred thousand rockets in Lebanon, aimed at Israel. It tries to attack us with Iranian rockets and UAVs.

“Israel will not sit back and do nothing, given these repeated attacks,” he declared.