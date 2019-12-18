Israeli Ambassador Dermer: ‘Jews are both a people and a faith’

“The Trump administration dared to speak the truth about the Jewish people’s sovereign claims in Judea and Samaria,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday night, the Israeli Embassy in Washington held its annual Chanukah party, during which Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, addressed the public debate that broke out after Trump signed an executive order that targeted campus anti-Semitism over whether the Jews are a people or a faith.

“Regardless of what one’s motives are and what nonsense floats in the Twitter-sphere, the fact is that Jews are both a people and a faith, and for those who are still not convinced, remember that Jews don’t say Dat Yisrael Chai – the faith of Israel lives – but rather Am Yisrael Chai – the people of Israel live,” he said.

Dermer also made a point to thank the Trump administration for its unwavering support towards Israel.

“These two central themes of Chanukah – celebrating sovereignty and standing up for our identity – are particularly fitting for us to celebrate as 2019 comes to a close – because this past year has given us much to be grateful for concerning both,” Dermer said.

“​In March, the Trump administration recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a place vital for Israel’s security, where Judah Maccabee rushed to defend his fellow Jews over two millennia ago,” and “last month, the Trump administration dared to speak the truth about the Jewish people’s sovereign claims in Judea and Samaria,” he said.

Dermer also thanked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his announcement regarding the legality of Israeli settlements.

Before being appointed as Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. in 2013, Dermer served as senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2009 to 2013 and as Israel’s Minister of Economic Affairs in the U.S. from 2005 to 2008.

Dermer’s term was supposed to end last September, after failing to report sexual assault allegations against a top Netanyahu aid, but it has since been extended until next summer by the prime minister.