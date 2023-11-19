Israeli cargo ship hijacked by Iran-backed terrorists

Yemen's Houthis hijack the Galaxy Leader on the Red Sea, Nov. 19, 2023. Source: Twitter.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seize Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Yemenite terrorists operating in the Red Sea hijacked an Israeli-linked cargo vessel Sunday.

The ship, Galaxy Leader, was seized by members of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel movement, which has been engaged in a years-long war with the government of Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Following the Hamas invasion of Israel last month, the Houthis have also attacked Israel repeatedly, launching missiles and unmanned aircraft towards the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

According to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Sunday evening, the 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader are Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Filipino, and Mexican nationals, with no Israeli citizens on board the Bahamas-flagged vessel.

Israel condemned the seizure as an “Iranian attack against an international vessel,” while downplaying the vessel’s ties to Israel.

“The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“This is another act of Iranian terrorism and constitutes a leap forward in Iran’s aggression against the citizens of the free world, with international consequences regarding the security of the global shipping lanes.”

However, the British company which owns the Galaxy Leader, Ray Car Carriers, was founded by Abraham Ungar, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Israel.

Ungar confirmed that he is aware of the ship’s seizure, but declined to comment, telling The Associated Press he was waiting to receive details of the incident.

In 2021, a ship linked to Ungar suffered an explosion while passing through the Gulf of Oman. Israel attributed the explosion to an attack by Iran.