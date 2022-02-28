Israeli citizen, father of 2, killed in Ukraine

“On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I want to send my condolences to his wife, children, and family in Israel and in Ukraine,” Bennett stated.

By World Israel News Staff

A 40-year-old father of two was the first Israeli to be killed during the fighting in Ukraine.

Roman Brodsky, who was living in Ukraine since the age of 13, was heading to the border with Moldavia, from where he planned to fly to Israel, when shot to death by Ukrainian fighters, his father told Kan News.

It is unclear, however, whether the shooters were Ukrainian or Russian. Travelling in a convoy of five cars, he was caught in the crossfire.

Minutes after learning of his son’s death, Brodsky’s father talked to Magen David Adom about the difficulties of rescuing the body under fire and the dispute over where to bury it, Channel 12 reported.

“I do not know if I will be able to get out of here alive,” he said.

“I was saddened to receive the bitter news about the death of Roman Brodsky, an Israeli citizen, in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated.

“On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I want to send my condolences to his wife, children, and family in Israel and in Ukraine.

“We are continuing to do everything to help Israelis return home.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted their condolences.

“The Foreign Ministry will continue to assist the family as much as possible during this difficult time,” Lapid said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his “deep sorrow over the death of the Israeli citizen in Ukraine. My heart goes out to his family in these difficult moments.

“We are investing a lot of effort in rescuing Israelis and Jews seeking to leave Ukraine and we will continue to operate around the clock until the mission is completed,” he added.

The Hatzalah emergency rescue organization in Ukraine is urging Israeli citizens to leave as soon as possible while warning them not to violate the military curfew.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday that at least 102 civilians were killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded. More than 300 were wounded, and the number is rising.

Approximately 200,000 Jews are currently in Ukraine, the spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Ukraine said Monday.