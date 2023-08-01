Israeli citizen ‘very concerned’ about ‘lack of democracy’ in the US – a satire

“Do not interfere” in Israel’s internal affairs, Canadian-Israeli woman demands of the Biden administration.

To the American Government:

As a citizen of Israel, I am very concerned about the lack of democracy in the United States and feel that it may have implications for the relationship between our two countries.

I was shocked to find out that your judicial system does not have a “reasonableness” clause and that your judges, who, by facto, are the most enlightened people of the country, are not able to cancel governmental appointments and contracts between private citizens based solely on what your judges feel to be unreasonable and with no basis in law.

I am very troubled by the fact that American judges do not appoint themselves to the Supreme Court, but rather are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, which frequently is ruled by the same party as the President – an appointment based solely on elected politicians in which judges have no veto.

I was alarmed to learn that your legal advisors are political appointments, are constrained to merely advise, cannot overrule governmental decisions, and deny the government representation in court.

I am horrified that there are topics in your country that are not subject to judicial control and that not anyone can appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

In the event that you choose to be ruled by your judges, who are the most enlightened of all, may I suggest that you invite Aharon Barak, former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, to teach you how to institute a judicial revolution like he did in Israel. But if you prefer your system and think that it is more democratic than ours, do NOT interfere with the changes that our government is implementing in order to make our country more democratic and, in fact, more similar to your own.

Sincerely,

Yehudit Shier Weisberg

Yehudit Shier Weisberg is a passionate advocate for Israel and Jewish educator, playwright, writer/editor, and professional ventriloquist storyteller. Until she made aliyah in September 2017, she taught both children and adults in Toronto, Canada, specializing in Jewish history, traditions and prayer. Her play, “The Trial of Uncle Charlie – What really happened on board the Exodus 1947,” had a sold-out run at the Khan Theatre in Jerusalem (January 21- Feb 1, 2020) and was picked up by the Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company.