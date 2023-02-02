MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH: Sudan slated to join Abraham Accords within days

“Another feather in the cap of this new government just one month in:” Asher Fredman, director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, discusses the news that Israel and Sudan will sign a peace agreement and what relations with Israel would do to help the people of Sudan.

“Today’s visit to Sudan lays the foundations for a historic peace agreement with a strategic Arab and Muslim country,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, adding that the deal should be signed by year’s end.

“The peace agreement between Israel and Sudan will promote regional stability and contribute to the national security of the State of Israel,” he said.