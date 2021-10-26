Israeli fighter, taunted by Muslim opponent, calls him a ‘terrorist’

Israeli fighter Oron Kahlon countered his opponent’s taunts by calling him a “terrorist,” which the Afghan opined was a below-the-belt insult.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Two fighters with hopes of making it into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) clashed during their pre-match weigh in on Tuesday, bringing the Middle East conflict to a Las Vegas sporting event.

Oron Kahlon, a native of Ashdod, Israel, started off on the wrong foot when meeting his opponent for a “Contenders” fight — a special one-time match up in which the victor is given the opportunity to start a professional career in the UFC.

Kahlon, who at 36 is ten years older than his opponent, and far past the age in which it is likely he would be offered a UFC contract, weighed in at 138 pounds, rather than the 135 pound cut-off for the fight.

For his failure to make the correct weight, he was fined 20 percent of his purse.

The opposing fighter, Afghan-born Javid Basharat, then refused to shake the Israeli’s hand — a move that fighters sometimes make in order to escalate the drama in the weigh-off, which takes place in front of the media.

Superstar fighters like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have refused to shake hands with opponents before a match, in order to play up tensions.

Basharat then exchanged words with Kahlon. Trash talking between fighters commonly occurs in face-offs before UFC matches.

However, Kahlon countered one of Basharat’s taunts by calling him a “terrorist,” which the Afghan opined was a below-the-belt insult.

“This [expletive] wanted a way out [of the fight] by missing weight by three pounds,” Basharat, who hails from the U.K., wrote on Instagram.

“I told him I’m gonna still whoop his [expletive], he then called me a terrorist. [He] wanted a reaction again he wanted a way out. Unlucky for him I ain’t going nowhere! I’m waiting to see him tomorrow.”

The two men are set to face off in the UFC’s Octagon on Wednesday.