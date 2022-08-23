Israeli leaders make last-ditch effort to stop Biden from approving dangerous Iran deal

Israel would not be committed to abide by any agreement with Iran, Israel declared at the 11th hour.

By World Israel News Staff

As the signing of a revised nuclear deal between Western countries and the Islamic Republic appears imminent, Israeli leaders are making a last-ditch effort to prevent it from happening.

“I call on President Biden and the American administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement Tuesday.

“This agreement will send approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars to the Iranian terror administration’s pocket and to its regional proxies, and will enable Iran to develop, install and operate centrifuges, with almost no restrictions, in a mere two years,” he warned.

“Throughout the past year, even when it was very close, we successfully convinced our White House counterparts not to give in to Iranian demands. I hope this will remain the case.

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement. Israel is not committed to any of the restrictions stemming from the agreement and will utilize all available tools to prevent the Iranian nuclear program from advancing.” he concluded.

Gantz heading to Washington

Also on Tuesday, during a faction meeting of his National Unity party, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was heading to the United States to “influence the agreement,” Times of Israel reported.

He plans to attend a series of meetings with U.S. defense officials later this week, the report said.

Gantz said he was in touch with both the U.S. and countries in the region regarding the negotiations over the deal.

“We will do everything we can to influence the agreement,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel opposes to a return to the Iran nuclear deal, and if one is reached, Israel will not abide by it.

“The prime minister made clear to the president that Israel opposes a return to the deal and would not be obligated by such an agreement. Israel will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability,” Lapid’s office said.