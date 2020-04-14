Israeli neighborhood unites to help Bar Mitzvah boy celebrate

On Monday, despite all the obstacles, Assaf Sunis celebrated his Bar Mitzvah before a crowd of onlookers.

By World Israel News Staff

“Today, you become a man.” Many Bar Mitzvah boys have heard this line through the ages, and while it’s hackneyed, it’s one of those cliches that never gets old, at least to the 13-year-olds who hear it on the day of their Bar Mitzvah.

Bar Mitzvahs, along with weddings and other celebrations, have become extremely challenging in the age of corona. But for Assaf Sunis of the Israeli city of Modiin, it became a rather special event, as his neighborhood leapt into action to make sure he had a Bar Mitzvah to remember.

Normally, a Bar Mitzvah is celebrated in synagogue where the Bar Mitzvah boy is called up to the Torah to read from the Five Books of Moses and to give a sermon. Many boys are terrified at the prospect, especially the sermon, but Assaf Sunis had been looking forward to it. His disappointment was therefore great when it appeared that corona would make the tradition an impossibility.

At first, the family thought to bring the Torah to the house or to the entrance of the family’s building, Israel Hayom reports. But with the tightening rules, it became clear that wouldn’t work.

Assaf’s father, Alex, was ready to give up. He said he was cancelling the Bar Mitzvah. But a friend, Reuven Shar, said “No way.”

After consulting with a Chabad rabbi, who told them that the main point of a Bar Mitzvah is to rejoice, Shar enlisted another friend who had a public address system.

On Monday, Assaf took his place before his building and everyone took to their balconies to hear him give his Bar Mitzvah sermon. He also gave a blessing that he himself wrote.

A drone was flown above to record the event so that Assaf would have a memento of his big day.

“I was very excited. I’m very happy and thank everyone for the gesture,” said Assaf at the end of the ceremony.