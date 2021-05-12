Israeli police crush Arab riot on Temple Mount

Israeli police clash with Palestinian rioters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Old City on May 7, 2021. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Police quelled riots on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Wednesday, which were started by rock-throwing Muslims.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Police forces suppressed an attempt to riot on the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning and arrested seven rock-throwing Muslims.

The Israel Police and the Border Police were on alert in the morning to prevent riots during the morning prayers on the Temple Mount when thousands of worshipers arrived, including hundreds of masked men who began to riot at some point, throwing rocks and other objects at police forces.

The police arrested seven suspects for disturbing the order who were transferred to the police for investigation

The holy site is now quiet.

“The Israel Police will allow freedom of worship and religion to every person, but on the other hand will not allow a disturbance and a violent riot that endangers the police and public forces,” said an official statement.

The Temple Mount has been the scene of repeated clashes in recent days.

In related news, the IDF has launched an operation in Judea and Samaria to arrest terrorist leaders in the region who are trying to generate a wave of attacks, in tandem with the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Authority news reported that two Arabs were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.