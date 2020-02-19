Israeli police threaten former Likud MK, arrest him three times in 24 hours

Yehuda Glick said the police threatened him by saying they would publicize “embarrassing information” about him if he continued causing problems.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

On Wednesday, former Likud MK Yehuda Glick was arrested for the third time in less than 24 hours, reports Arutz7.

The latest arrest came shortly after Glick was released earlier in the day after being detained by Israeli police when they raided Glick’s home last night in search of missing documents from a police investigation.

Following his release, Glick said investigators accused him of taking the documents intentionally when in truth it was just an honest mistake. He also said the police threatened him by saying they would publicize “embarrassing information” about him if he continued causing problems.

“I’ll continue my just struggle to turn the Temple Mount into a place of prayer for all peoples, without discrimination against anyone, as President Trump said in his ‘Deal of the Century’, the “Temple Mount for all,'” Glick said.

Glick was first arrested on Tuesday morning while visiting the Temple Mount with two U.S. congressmen. Police said he was walking slowly and suggested that meant he might have been praying. Prayer is forbidden to Jews on the Temple Mount as part of an agreement with the Islamic Trust that manages the Muslim religious buildings at the site.

According to a police statement following his arrest on the Temple Mount, Glick was detained after police confronted him when “he began to walk around the Temple Mount contrary to the customary rules of the place, which he knew from his previous visits.”

“He refused to obey police instructions and accompany them while continuing to provoke them, forcing them to detain him, and after continuing to provoke them, they had to inform him he was under arrest. At this point, too, he continued to do something that forced the police to handcuff him. He was released from shackles while still on the Mount and escorted by police for questioning,” the statement said.

Glick denies that he did anything provocative.