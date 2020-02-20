Israeli president dons lei in Fiji for meetings in Pacific Island states

The last time an Israeli president visited Fiji was in 1986 when Chaim Herzog held the position.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

On his way to Australia, President Reuven Rivlin stopped off at Fiji on Thursday to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and representatives of the Pacific Island states.

Upon arrival, Rivlin was received in a Fijian ceremony where he has presented with symbolic items that represent the blessings of the Fijian people, such as a lei, an ancient whale tooth, and coconuts in palm baskets

The meeting focused on issues regarding climate change, sustainable development, smart agriculture, women and youth empowerment.

Rivlin announced that Israel has given one hundred new scholarships for students of agriculture from the Pacific Islands to train at Israel’s Arava College, and that the Jewish State will open a center for excellence and innovation for the Pacific Island states.

“This collaboration will enable us to work together to apply Israeli innovation to pressing challenges such as food security, climate change, ocean rise, and public health,” Rivlin said.

In turn, Bainimarama invited Israeli students to take advantage of the many unique fields of study the island country has to offer.

“Together, we will promote our shared values and bridge the geographic gap between us to take care of our world,” said Bainimarama.

“Despite our small size, Israel and Fiji know that our voices are head in the international arena and we will continue to work together to create prosperity for the next generations of our two countries and peoples, including in the field of academia,” he said.

The last time an Israeli president visited Fiji was in 1986 when Chaim Herzog held the position.