Israeli president sends message of brotherhood to Pope in Easter message

President Reuven Rivlin told the Pope that the coronavirus pandemic has “reinforced our awareness of the importance of cooperation, of the values of brotherhood, humanity, mutual trust and help.”

By TPS

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to Pope Francis I for Easter on Friday, wishing him and Christians around the world greetings for Easter.

Noting that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has “proved conclusively that the borders between countries are artificial, as the sickness does not differentiate between nations or between the followers of different religions,” he said that “this has reinforced our awareness of the importance of cooperation, of the values of brotherhood, humanity, mutual trust and help.”

He further noted his pride that the vaccination operation in Israel “reaches all the residents of our country, followers of all faiths and to members of all communities.”

He also pointed to Israel’s cooperation with “our neighbors in the region, the Palestinians and while we are emphasizing that our lives are shared together.”

In conclusion, he expressed hope he will have an opportunity to meet again with Francis to “reiterate my commitment to the connections of Israel and the [Pope] to the freedom of religion in the Holy Land” before he leaves office in June.