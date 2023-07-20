Israeli seriously injured in Jerusalem stabbing

An Israeli man was stabbed and seriously wounded in Jerusalem's southern Gilo neighborhood, July 20, 2023. Credit: TPS / David Elimelech.

One Arab suspect has been arrested.

By JNS

An Israeli man was stabbed and seriously injured in a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem’s southern Gilo neighborhood on Thursday evening.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said its personnel treated a man in his 30s following a “violent incident” on Hamargalit Street. The victim was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Hebrew-language Walla news site cited eyewitnesses as saying it was a brawl between Arabs and Jews.

Police forces are searching for multiple suspects after two knives were reportedly found at the scene.

One Arab suspect was arrested on Hebron Road, the Kan public broadcaster said.

According to local media, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is involved in the investigation.

On Tuesday, security forces thwarted a possible terrorist attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem, arresting a 14-year-old Palestinian suspect who behaved suspiciously.

A day earlier, Palestinian terrorists threw rocks at vehicles in northern Samaria, wounding at least four Israeli civilians, including a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy. At least three cars were targeted in the attack, which took place on Route 55 near Ma’ale Shomron.

On Sunday, an Israeli man was shot and seriously wounded, and his two daughters lightly injured, in a Palestinian drive-by-shooting near the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion. According to the IDF, the terrorist opened fire from a passing vehicle at the victims’ car on a highway about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Jerusalem.

The escalation in Palestinian terrorism that started over a year ago shows no signs of abating, according to data from Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) published this week.

In the first six months of 2023, the emergency service recorded 3,640 acts of terror throughout Israel, including 2,118 cases of rock-throwing, 799 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 18 attempted stabbings and six car-rammings.

The number of shootings has already surpassed last year’s total, with 101 instances of gunfire directed at Israelis reported. The figures do not include the hundreds of attacks on security personnel during counterterrorism operations in Palestinian villages.

Palestinian terrorists have killed 28 people and wounded 362 others since January, the organization said.