Israeli swimmers win more Paralympic medals in Tokyo

Mark Malyar and Ami Omer Dadaon overcame cerebral palsy to become medalists and even break a world record.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli swimmers Mark Malyar and Ami Omer Dadaon snagged gold and silver medals respectively at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this weekend. Malayar’s victory also broke a world record.

Malyar, 21, won the men’s 200-meter individual medley final in the SM7 category on Friday after finishing with a time of 2:29.01. SM7 is a category of difficulty based on the contestant’s level of disability. Malyar was born with cerebral palsy. His twin brother, Ariel, who was also born with cerebral palsy, is also swimming in Tokyo.

President Isaac Herzog called Malyar to congratulate him on his record-breaking performance.

“Mark, this is so exciting. You are unstoppable,” Herzog said, according to a statement from his office. “Both a gold medal and a Made-in-Israel world record! I wish you, your brother, and your special coach Yaakov Beininson more medals over the course of the games. Well done!.”

Ami Omer Dadaon won Israel’s third medal on Saturday by winning a silver medal in the the SM4 men’s 150-meter individual medley with a time of 2:29.48.

The 20-year-old Dadaon has cerebral palsy.

Malyar and Dadaon followed up on another Israeli Paralympic swimming medalist. On Thursday, Iyad Shalabi became the first Arab-Israeli to win an Olympic or Paralympic medal for Israel when he won a gold in the 100-meter backstroke.