Israeli team rescues 100 Jewish orphans from Ukraine

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

More than 100 Jewish orphans from Ukraine crossed the border into Romania on Tuesday night, marking the end of an operation to save them from the war-torn country.

Israel’s Consul in Romania Roni Shabtai was there to receive them, and with Israel’s connections in Romania, he helped them cross the border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs purchased blankets, socks, hand warmers, and equipment and will accompany them until they arrive in Israel.

The orphans will stay in Cluj for the next few days and from there will continue on to Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that over 100 Jewish orphans “will soon have a new life in Israel.”

“I have heard countless stories in recent days about the dedication and saving lives from the inferno in Ukraine.

“On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I thank the Israeli Ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, and the Consul Roni Shabtai, who received the children at the border with blankets and socks. Come, we are waiting for you at home,” he said.

This operation is one of many conducted by Israel’s emissaries deployed on Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova.

“Six days in the midst of a difficult war in Ukraine, and there are moments when words are not enough,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“Israel is the only country whose representatives, almost 100 people, have been standing in the crossings for six days, extending aid and rescuing Israelis with dedication, in difficult conditions, with great pride.

“I am proud to be Israeli,” he said.