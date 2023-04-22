Israeli-Ukrainian volunteer captured and killed by Russian forces

Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP/Daniel Cole)

“If I don’t go to protect the land of my ancestors, how will I look our children in the eyes?”

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli-Ukrainian was captured and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, where he was a volunteer soldier for the Ukrainian army, Ukrainian media reported.

Oleksandr Dubovik was killed in Zaitseve, in the Bakhmut region in December.

Oleksandr "Partizan"🇮🇱🇺🇦 Israeli volunteer that fall in battle at Bakhmut.

A person with a unique destiny. A native of Dnipro, he moved to Israel , had a home, a family, and a job. pic.twitter.com/tNGC4mSAiR — 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 Knukli (@11Knuk123) April 21, 2023

According to a report by Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform, Dubovik had immigrated to Israel with his wife and two children, aged nine and two, before Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Dubovik then decided to return to his home country as a volunteer fighter.

Dubovik is survived by his wife and two children as well as his parents and younger siblings who also reside in Israel.