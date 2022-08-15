Israeli universities among top-ranked globally

Israeli students seen at the Mount Scopus campus of Hebrew University. (Flash90/Olivier Fitoussi)

Hebrew University, the Technion and the Weizmann Institute of Science make top 100 in global list of best universities.

By World Israel News Staff

Three universities in Israel were listed in a prominent global ranking of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, with all three ranking higher on the 2022 list than they did in past years.

The Shanghai Ranking of World Universities, a well-regarded publication of universities leading research, development, and academic achievement, released its annual list on Monday, which included the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

The Shanghai Ranking breaks down universities by disciplines, such as the sciences, medicine, and liberal arts, as well as gives institutions an overall score.

Hebrew University was ranked in 77th place overall, and the Technion and Weizmann Institute of Science were tied in 83rd place overall.

Specifically in the field of mathematics, Hebrew University was ranked in 17th place in the world.

“The Hebrew University’s success in this year’s rankings is a testament to our ongoing academic and research excellence,” said the school’s president Professor Asher Cohen in a statement.

“To date, we’ve made notable achievements in a variety of disciplines, have developed lifesaving medicines and established influential companies in cutting-edge industries, placing Israel at the forefront of science worldwide.”

The Technion was ranked 22nd in the world specifically in the field of aerospace engineering. Its overall score rose to 83rd from 94th place in 2021.

Professor Uri Sivan, the president of the Technion, hailed the institution’s improved ranking in a statement, saying the listing signified “ a significant and important achievement.”

Sivan credited the university’s success to “our excellent human capital, which spearheads the numerous achievements and breakthroughs in research and teaching.”

He added that more government support is needed for Israel to continue making an impact on global research and advance its reputation for academic excellence.

The government “must significantly increase its financial investment in research and teaching and adopt a friendlier approach towards admitting foreign students and faculty members,” Sivan said.

“ It’s important to remember that without government support and globalization of research institutes, it will be hard for us to remain on the list.”