Hebrew University professor who accused Israel of genocide arrested

Arab-Israeli professor who denied Gaza terrorists raped Israelis, accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ arrested for incitement.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Zionist Arab-Israeli professor from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem who has accused Israel of “genocide” while denying Hamas atrocities on October 7th has been arrested for incitement.

Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, a Haifa-born dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who holds the Lawrence D. Biele Chair at Hebrew University’s law school, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Harel police station in Mevaseret Zion, west of Jerusalem, for questioning.

Elhanan, Fellheimer, the chairman of the National Union of Students, applauded Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s arrest, saying it would “mark a new way of handling the whole issue of incitement in academia and incitement against Israel in general.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), whose portfolio includes the Israel Police, praised officers for the arrest, tweeting: “Congratulations to the police for the arrest of professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, who incited against the State of Israel. This arrest conveys an important message – those who incite against the State of Israel will not be able to cover themselves under a position or title.”

Israeli police requested approval in early April to open a criminal probe into Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s recent statements, after she appeared in a television interview and a podcast, denying atrocities by Gaza terrorists during the October 7th invasion while accusing Israel of war crimes and genocide.

In March, Hebrew University suspended Shalhoub-Kevorkian and issued a statement condemning her comments on the October 7th invasion and the subsequent war with Hamas.

“The Hebrew University rejects all of her distorted statements with disgust. The Hebrew University is proud to be an Israeli, public, and Zionist institution.”

Shalhoub-Kevorkian had appeared on Channel 14, telling the outlet that she questioned the veracity of the rapes and other atrocities committed by Gaza terrorists on October 7th.

Days earlier, she made similar comments on the “Makdisi Street” podcast, and repeatedly referred to the State of Israel as “dishonest” and “criminal,” calling the “Zionist entity” a “killing machine.”

“They will use everything to further kill,” Shalhoub-Kevorkian said. “It is a killing machine, and it is a necropolitical regime that can survive only on the erasure of Palestinians and only when they will stop this and they will acknowledge what they are doing then we can start talking…but not to criminals.”

Despite her comments, however, Hebrew University reinstated Shalhoub-Kevorkian in late March.