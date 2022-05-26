Israeli water-from-air tech will be produced in India – for India

“We’ve set a goal to provide everyone with access to clean drinking water from air, and we are overjoyed to be able to expand our operations to India,” says Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, Watergen’s President.

By TPS

Israeli Watergen, a world leader in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG), and India’s SMV Jaipuria Group signed a contract on Wednesday for a strategic joint venture to bring Watergen’s GENius patented water-from-air technology to India.

Through this joint venture, a factory will be built in India to produce AWGs that create safe-drinking water out of air.

The technology comes to India as the country suffers continuous problems with its water supply. While having 16% of the world’s population, India only has 4% of the world’s freshwater resources, with over 30% of districts reporting critical or overexploited groundwater levels.

As a result of the continuing crisis, three-quarters of rural Indian families do not have access to piped or potable water and must rely on dangerous sources.

Watergen entered the market in India in August last year and has seen very promising results.

Watergen’s products have capacities of producing from 20 up to 6,000 liters per day. They can be installed using a standard connection to electricity or other renewable energy sources.

Watergen’s devices are cost-effective, as a five-gallon bottle of water is at least eight times more expensive than the cost to produce high-quality drinking water with an AWG. With devices deployed in more than 90 countries around the world, Watergen also helps reduce plastic waste and eliminate carbon-intensive water supply systems.

Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, Watergen’s President and CO-CEO, noted that “drinking water scarcity is a global crisis and one the most pressing issues of our time. At Watergen, we’ve set a goal to provide everyone with access to clean drinking water from air, and we are overjoyed to be able to expand our operations to India and provide our solutions to more people in need.”