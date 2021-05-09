Israel’s cabinet approves IDF rehabilitation reform following self-immolation shocker

The decision transfers approximately 300 million shekels immediately to the Rehabilitation Division.

By World Israel News Staff

On Sunday, Israel’s cabinet approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to implement reform in the Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Division.

The decision transfers approximately 300 million shekels immediately to the Rehabilitation Division with emphasis on treatment for those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“Reform is not only expressed in resources or responsibility or in overturning the order of things. In my opinion, it is expressed in overturning only one thing – the bureaucracy needs to serve you and not the other way round,” Netanyahu said

The reform was brought on by the self-immolation of former IDF soldier Itzik Saidyan in protest of his treatment at the hands of the IDF’s rehabilitation service. His actions shocked the Israeli public and led to an outpouring of support. Saidyan is still fighting for his life.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told Idan Kleiman chairman of the Handicapped IDF Veterans Organization: “Handicapped IDF veterans are important and dear to us. The reform will ensure the assistance you deserve. We are committed to our heroic soldiers and fighters and will continue to act on your behalf and be with you however we can.”

The IDF’s Rehabilitation Division has been a target of criticism for decades due to what has been called its demeaning treatment of veterans suffering from PTSD.