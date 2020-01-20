Jerusalem braces for snow this week as unusual weather continues

Israelis take pictures in the snow on the top of Mount Bental in the Golan Heights, Jan. 4, (Flash90/ Hadas Parush)

Residents living in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and the Dead Sea are on high alert for probable flooding.

By World Israel News Staff

Residents in the holy city may soon have to rummage for their hats and mitts as weather forecasts are showing a chance of snow in the northern Golan Heights and central Israel this Tuesday.

Over the weekend heavy rains and cold temperatures have hit all parts of the country and are expected to continue for the entire week.

Israel’s Meteorological Service is forecasting that the snow, already falling on Mount Hermon, will move towards the center of the country as the weather continues to worsen.

On Sunday, Road 90 at Ein Gedi by the Dead Sea, Road 234 from the Tze’elim Junction in the Negev and Lehi Street in Bnei Brak were blocked due to flooding, and a man had to be rescued when his car was caught by floods in Ashkelon, reports Globes.

As of Monday, the Sea of Galilee currently stands at 210 meters (689 feet) and 66.5 centimeters (26.2″) below sea level and is expected to rise considerably as the rains continue to fall. An additional 186.5 centimeters (6.12 feet) of rain is needed for the sea to reach full capacity.

Tel-Aviv’s infrastructural capabilities to absorb the downpours have been a concern for government officials ever since a young couple drowned while trapped in a flooded Tel Aviv elevator earlier this month.