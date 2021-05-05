Jerusalem police arrest bike-riding thief who robbed bus driver

Israeli border police officers patrol in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Flash90/Nati Shohat)

By TPS

Jerusalem’s police arrested an Arab suspected of robbing a female bus driver in the capital on Tuesday.

The thief, driving a bicycle, stopped by the bus and sprayed a substance into the driver’s eyes, stole her cellphone and escaped.

The police acted quickly upon receiving the report and arrested the man, 22, near his home.

A search of his home led to incriminating evidence, the police said.

The bus driver was lightly injured in the attack and was evacuated for medical treatment.

In related news, an Arab resident of Qalansuwa who set an Israeli flag on fire while filming himself and uploaded the clip to social media was arrested by Jerusalem police.

The suspect, 19, was brought before a judge on Tuesday at the request of the police to extend his detention.