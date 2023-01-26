Jewish passenger saves woman aboard JetBlue flight after she collapses

“The pilot was getting ready to make an emergency landing when Schischa succeeded in stabilizing the woman’s condition.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Jewish passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a fellow passenger who collapsed mid-flight.

Naftoli Schischa, a Hassidic Jew and longtime EMT with the Williamsburg Hatzolah, rushed to the woman’s aid.

According to Fox News, the emergency unfolded when the women suddenly fainted in the aisle as flight attendants were handing out drinks about an hour into the flight.

Thank you to the staff of @jetblue flight 571 and Hasidic superstar EMT for saving a woman's life at 36000 feet. You're all awesome. This is an ongoing situation en route to FLL- Florida. pic.twitter.com/vqtWtJQhd2 — nycphotog (@nycphotog) January 26, 2023

The pilot was getting ready to make an emergency landing when Schischa succeeded in stabilizing the woman’s condition. The plane resumed its course and landed an hour and a half after its scheduled arrival time.

Photos of the emergency show Schischa aiding the woman who is lying on the floor of the plane with an oxygen mask. Using his EMT background, he was able to stabilize her condition and the flight resumed.

The woman had regained consciousness and was able to talk by the time the plane landed, when she was escorted off the plane by paramedics.