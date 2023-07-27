Jewish man attacked, prayer shawl torn in Southern California

The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the “disturbing incident” as a hate crime.

By David Swindle, JNS

A 65-year-old Jewish man was attacked in “broad daylight” on July 24 at a 7-Eleven just blocks away from the Chabad center at San Diego State University.

Lt. Adam Sharki, public information officer at the San Diego Police Department, told JNS that the SDPD is actively investigating the “disturbing incident” as a hate crime.

“SDPD stands united with our community against bigotry and aggressively investigates these types of incidents,” he told JNS.

Sharki said the man was assaulted at about 9:50 a.m. at the convenience store at 5100 College Ave. in San Diego.

“This crime is being investigated by Eastern Division detectives. They are in the process of interviewing witnesses, looking for evidence, and analyzing video footage,” Sharki said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers.”

Reportedly, the attacker tore the man’s tzitzit (ritual fringes on prayer shawl) and allegedly made antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.

The nearby Chabad center where the victim attends was the site of previous attacks, including the vandalism of a large menorah in March.