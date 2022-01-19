Jewish, terror-affiliated NGOs demonstrate for release terror group leader

PFLP secretary-general Ahmad Sa’adat was sentenced to 30 years in prison for masterminding the assassination of Israeli minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

A rally calling for the release of Popular Front for Palestine (PFLP) secretary-general Ahmad Sa’adat from an Israeli prison is set to be held in New York City on Saturday.

The rally is being organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Samidoun, a Palestinian NGO designated by Israel as a PFLP affiliate.

“Join our collective call for the freedom of Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners. Take action to escalate the boycott of Israel, end aid and support to Israel, organize for justice in Palestine and resist imperialism and colonialism,” Samidoun wrote on its website.

Israel has designated the PFLP a terrorist organization since its establishment in 1967, and the U.S. Department of State did so 30 later, in 1997.

Sa’adat, who has been leading the organization since October 3, 2001, was arrested by the IDF on March 14, 2006, and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In addition to leading a terrorist organization, Sa’adat — two weeks after his appointment as PFLP secretary-general — was the mastermind behind the assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi on October 17, 2001.