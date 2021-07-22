‘Jews behind pandemic, violations of civil liberties,’ chant Polish protesters

“Of course it’s the Jews,” a protest leader shouted.

By World Israel News Staff

During a protest on Sunday against coronavirus restrictions, demonstrators in Glogow, Poland chanted that Jews are responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to local news site Notes from Poland, hundreds of people – mostly fans of a local soccer team – staged a demonstration against what they call government overreach and the violation of civil liberties.

“The government, under the guise of a ‘deadly virus’, is introducing illegal regulations aimed at limiting our freedom,” local newspaper NaszeMiasto quoted the organizers as saying.

After calling for people to join “the fight for our common future” against “the globalists,” they announced that Jews were the driving force behind the restrictions.

Notes from Poland reported that a man asked through a megaphone, “We know who is behind this whole ‘plandemic’ and who rules the world, right?”

A man in the crowd shouted “Jews”, and the man with the megaphone replied, “Of course it’s the Jews”.

After that, the crowd chanted in unison, “Every Pole can see today that behind the ‘plandemic’ are the Jews.”

A tymczasem w Głogowie maszerowali sobie antyszepionkowcy i skandowali…. @piotr4913 pic.twitter.com/wvVyyw6Xqa — Technicznybdg (@technicznybdg) July 18, 2021

Local news site Wirtualna Polska reported that three people were arrested at the event, two for reportedly threatening police officers and one for damaging a vehicle.

Grzegorz Braun, a prominent right-wing Polish politician in the Confederation opposition party, has previously made a number of statements that raised eyebrows among the Jewish community.

Last week, the Confederation shared a video from one of their supporters on social media. The woman in the video said that she supported the party because “I don’t want Jewry, I don’t want LGBT [in Poland].

“Only the Confederation can ensure normality.”

The ADL responded to the protest in a statement on Twitter.

“Anti-Semitism on full display in Poland – an anti-vaccine protest blames Jews for the #COVID19 pandemic,” the organization wrote.

“While some #antisemitic tropes are new fabrications, many are based on ancient anti-Semitic myths, such as blaming the Jewish people for a health crisis.”