Jordanian top lawyer poses while trampling Israeli flag

The deputy head of the Jordan Bar Association posed for photographs while standing on a sidewalk painting of the Israeli flag, triggering a protest by Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Walid Al-Adwan made the gesture in Amman during the inauguration of the Bar Association’s new offices on Monday, the Andalou news agency reported.

“Placing the Israeli flag on the entrance floor and declaring that ‘anyone entering must step on it’ is an act of incitement that is inconsistent with the spirit of the peace agreement between the two countries,” Oren Marmorstein, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, wrote on X.

Israel strongly condemns the desecration of the Israeli flag by the Deputy Head of the Jordanian Bar Association, Mr. Walid Al-Adwan, at the entrance to the Bar Association, as documented this week and shared on social media. Placing the Israeli flag on the entrance floor and… pic.twitter.com/rrCl8muQgM — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) February 12, 2025

Israel, Marmorstein added, “expects the Jordanian government to condemn the incident and take measures to prevent such actions from recurring. The lack of condemnation from the Jordanian authorities is concerning.”

Israel’s foreign ministry conveyed “an official protest to the Jordanian embassy in Israel, emphasizing the need to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future,” Marmorstein wrote.

The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has stoked hatred of Israel in Jordan.

An Israeli flag has been on display on the floor of the Professional Associations Complex in Amman for years, Andalou noted.

Jordan, whose population is at least 70% Palestinian, signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. Often described as a cold peace, the relations between the two countries have failed to take off on a cultural level, remaining centered on the transport of goods and water, trade and security coordination.

Jordanian-Israeli relations have also been rocked by several terrorist attacks on Israelis in Jordan, including by Jordanian soldiers.

In September, a Jordanian truck driver murdered three Israeli workers at a border crossing between Jordan and Samaria. In 1997, a Jordanian soldier killed seven Israeli schoolgirls during a class trip to the “Island of Peace”—a border post between the two countries.