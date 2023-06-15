Khamenei: Judea and Samaria terror groups will bring Israel ‘to its knees

“The strength and credibility of the Palestinian resistance groups and Islamic Jihad is increasing day by day, and the recent defeat of the Zionist regime in the 5-day war confirms this.”

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday declared that Palestinian towns in Judea and Samaria constitute a “major battleground” for terror groups fighting Israel.

“The growing power of the resistance groups in [Judea and Samaria] is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees, and this path must continue,” he said during a meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror chief, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, in Tehran.

Gaza-based, Iran-backed terror groups, including Hamas and PIJ, have sought to expand their influence in Judea and Samaria.

Multiple polls have shown that were elections to be held today, Hamas would overthrow the Palestinian Authority and the ruling Fatah faction from power.

Khamenei praised the PIJ, stating that “The enemy’s (Israel) passivity and inaction shows that the resistance factions have identified the right path.”

He also congratulated the terror group on “its recent victory over Israel,” according to the regime-affiliated Tehran Times.

“Today, by God’s grace, the strength and credibility of the Palestinian resistance groups and Islamic Jihad is increasing day by day, and the recent defeat of the Zionist regime in the 5-day war confirms this.”

He continued, “The Islamic Jihad of Palestine aced the test in the recent battle of Gaza, and now the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to seventy years ago, and the Zionist leaders have the right to worry about not seeing the eightieth anniversary of this regime.”

In August last year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met in Tehran with Nakhalah.