Kissinger worried that concessions for peace with Saudis are too far-reaching

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meets with Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. secretary of state, in New York City on Sept. 21, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

The former Secretary of State fears opposition to Netanyahu is creating ‘very dangerous’ rift inside Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was interviewed by Maariv ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, expressing his concerns over the possible Israel-Saudi peace deal being brokered by the Biden administration.

Kissinger, the prolific Jewish-American statesman who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, said he supported normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but that the price to be paid was “too high.”

“I favor the outcome but I’m uneasy about the concessions that we are offering. I think they are very high and I am uneasy about it,” he said without clarifying whether he was alluding to concessions offered by Israel or the U.S.

Asked on his opinion regarding Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kissinger said he respects Netanyahu, “for what he does for the security of Israel.”

“His management of domestic affairs I cannot judge, but I am very worried about the divisions in the nation which are very dangerous for the State of Israel,” added Kissinger referencing the anti-government demonstrations which have swept Israel over the past months.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia would include a peace deal with the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Blinken said that for the deal with the Saudis to move along, Israel and the Palestinians “must resolve their differences” with the result being a two-state solution. The Secretary of State added that he believes the Saudis have made that demand clear to Israel as well.

The White House, for its part, has stated that it has been “working closely” with Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to establish parameters for negotiations with their Israeli counterparts. According to reports, Biden has offered the Palestinians a “comprehensive financial and social aid package” that would “transform” their economy.