Kushner to brief UN security council on Trump plan

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon says he’s enlisting Security Council support for “the joint U.S.-Israeli action.”

By World Israel News Staff

Just days before Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas is to arrive in New York for a UN Security Council discussion on President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner is to brief the council on the U.S. plan behind closed doors, according to diplomatic sources cited by AFP.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and considered the main force in formulating the plan, is to bring the Security Council up to speed and receive feedback from the other 14 member countries, according to the report.

There is no indication whether Israel, which is not a member of the council, would attend.

As for the Abbas meeting that is to take place days later, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon issued a statement on Saturday, saying that “the Palestinian delegation is preparing a resolution that would condemn Trump’s plan, though it is likely to be vetoed by the United States. According to the peace plan, the U.S. will veto any condemnation of the plan and prevent any attempt to impose sanctions on Israel.”

The Israeli ambassador’s office said that “Danon is currently meeting with his counterparts on the Security Council to enlist their support for the joint U.S.-Israeli action and to prevent support for any Palestinian declarations of protest.”

Tunisia, a non-permanent member of the council, reportedly would submit a resolution on behalf of the Palestinians.

Ambassador Danon vowed to work to ensure that the international community will “recognize the reality that Abbas is the only one objecting to peace at the council table.”