Police ‘intimidate’ podcaster who ‘threatened to kill’ AOC over her Israel comments

Podcaster says police accused him of threatening AOC’s life over Israel comments.

By Algemeiner Staff

A leftist podcaster expressed dismay after police officers came to his home in response to his criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on Israel.

The New York Post reported that officers from the California Highway Patrol knocked on Ryan Wentz’s door last Thursday apparently due to a video he posted on social media that called Ocasio-Cortez’s statements on Israel “incredibly underwhelming.”

“I lightly criticized @AOC for a disappointing answer in response to a question about Palestine/Israel,” Wentz, who hosts the podcast “Left Bitches,” claimed on Twitter Thursday.

“I felt scared, intimidated, and violated,” Wentz said of the incident. “They knew my name and where I live. It was done on behalf of a congresswoman who advocates against police state tactics.”

He claimed that the officers called his criticism against Ocasio-Cortez a “threat to kill a sitting member of Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokeswoman Lauren Hitt commented to the Post that the congresswoman had not reported Wentz to the police or asked them to take action. The Capitol Police said the same.

Wentz’s original comments were prompted by an interview with Ocasio-Cortez conducted by Michael S. Miller of the New York Jewish Community Relations Council.