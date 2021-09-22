Lapid says delay in US funding for Iron Dome ‘technical,’ blames Netanyahu

The foreign minister claimed that “this was a technical postponement” resulting from the debate in Congress over the deficit ceiling in the U.S. budget.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, experienced a significant diplomatic setback on Tuesday when the U.S. Congress decided to withhold military aid from Israel and refused to vote on funding for its Iron Dome defense system.

Due to opposition from a number of Democratic lawmakers, $1 billion worth of U.S. aid for Israel was delayed. Following the opposition, the funding will be incorporated into the defense budget which will be put to a vote.

However, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid claimed that Washington’s difficulty in approving aid to support Israel’s Iron Dome defense system is merely “technical,” blaming former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the diplomatic debacle.

Lapid spoke on Tuesday night with Steny Hoyer, Majority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, regarding American assistance to the Iron Dome system, after funding for Israel’s missile defense system was removed from the government spending and debt ceiling hike bill, following a threat by a group of progressive members to block the legislation unless the aid to Israel was withdrawn.

Lapid claimed that “this was a technical postponement” resulting from the debate in Congress over the deficit ceiling in the U.S. budget.

Lapid emphasized the need to approve the request “as soon as possible to ensure Israel’s security needs.”

Lapid then asserted that “after years in which the previous government neglected the Congress and the Democratic Party and caused considerable damage to Israel-U.S. relations, we are today rebuilding a relationship of trust with the Congress.”

Hoyer announced on the Floor that the House will consider legislation this week to fully fund Iron Dome.

“We will act to ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, and I expect strong, bipartisan support for this effort,” he declared.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) stated that “extremists in Congress are playing politics with Israeli and Palestinian lives.”

“Calling to remove funding for a lifesaving defensive system is an affront to our values, risks further conflict, and is counter to the commitment made by Biden and supported by Congressional leadership,” the pro-Israel lobby stated. “It’s simple: Iron Dome saves lives. Blocking funding for Iron Dome helps terrorists kill civilians.”

The defensive system intercepted over 90% of Hamas rockets fired at Israeli cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

A delay in the funding of the Iron Dome system could spell devastation for the Gaza Strip. If Hamas attacks Israel in the near future and Israel cannot deploy the Iron Dome system, the IDF will have to move forcefully and swiftly to crush any attacks on Israel. The Iron Dome enables the IDF to maneuver in a more moderate and measured way as there is less an immediate threat to Israeli citizens.