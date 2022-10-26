Large shipment of Iranian drones reaches IRGC in Syria

In this file photo released Jan. 15, 2021 by Imamedia, a triangle-shaped suicide drone approaches the target during a drill in Iran. (Imamedia via AP, File)

Iranian militias in the Al-Bukamal sector along the Syria-Iraq border went on high alert for fear of Israeli strikes.

By JNS

Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sent a massive supply of Iranian drones to its proxies in Syria, according to an Oct. 23 report by the Syrian opposition website Euphrates Appeal Media Network (Nida Al-Furat) shared with JNS by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

The shipment entered northeastern Syria through the Al-Hari border crossing on the Iraqi border, according to the opposition website. It was handed to the IRGC in Deir Al-Zour and held at the Saker Island base.

An Iranian drone expert led a large team of technicians who arrived along with the shipment, the report continued. Following the convoy’s arrival, the Iranian militias in the Al-Bukamal sector went on high alert for fear of Israeli strikes on their facilities.

As Russia successfully deploys Iranian-made kamikaze drones for aerial warfare in Ukraine, officials in Jerusalem are reportedly worried that the Hezbollah terror group could potentially use the same weapons against Israel.

MEMRI JTTM previously shared a report with JNS on two articles published in Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media on Oct. 24 and 25, relating to strikes this month on American forces in Syria.

According to an article in the Al-Akhbar newspaper concerning rocket fire aimed against the Al-Omar base on Oct. 23, the attack was carried out in the context of a policy according to which any Israeli attack on Syrian territory will be met with an attack on American forces.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.