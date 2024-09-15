Largest township in US creates antisemitism task force for second biggest Jewish population in the nation

Press conference in Hempstead, New York, announcing the formation of an Antisemitism Task Force on September 12, 2024. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The Town of Hempstead in New York, which is the largest township in America, has a new task force to combat antisemitism and help keep its local Jewish community safe.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin announced on Thursday the creation of The Antisemitism Task Force. The newly formed group of local community and spiritual leaders will take a number of approaches to combat hate and intolerance in the Town of Hempstead.

“Education and community outreach will include various methods such as partnering with local educational institutions to host historical programs, implementing Holocaust education programs, working with local villages within Hempstead Town to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, supporting interfaith and multicultural initiatives to promote tolerance, and enhancing security for Jewish community centers by working with local law enforcement, to name a few,” read a statement about the task force published by the town and shared by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Clavin made the announcement about the new task force in front of West Hempstead’s Hebrew Academy of Nassau County Samuel and Elizabeth Bass Golding Elementary School.

The Town of Hempstead reportedly has the second largest Jewish population in the US, following New York City. In 2021, it become the first municipality in its region to adopt legislation against the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Hempstead also adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Beyond classic antisemitic behavior associated with the likes of the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the IHRA definition includes denial of the Holocaust and newer forms of antisemitism targeting Israel such as demonizing the Jewish state, denying its right to exist, and holding it to standards not expected of any other democratic state.

In April, Clavin and other local leaders denounced anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti that was spray painted on an elementary school and over posters of the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists during their deadly rampage on Oct. 7.

One of the American hostages still held in captivity in the Gaza Strip, Omer Neutra, is from Plainview in Long Island.

Sebastian Patino Caceres, 23, was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with seven counts of criminal mischief, possession of graffiti instruments, and seven counts of making graffiti.

“The Town of Hempstead has a zero-tolerance policy against hate and intolerance of all kinds,” Clavin said on Thursday.

“We are quick to publicly denounce any and all acts of intolerance within our township, however there is a growing trend of antisemitism ramping up through the nation. It is our responsibility to be proactive against this disturbing trend and the creation of an Antisemitism Task Force is the first step towards making this defense a reality.”

“As the holy days of the Jewish faith approach, I am proud that the Town of Hempstead is a home where residents from all walks of life can practice religion freely and without concern,” he added.

“I remain committed to combating hatred and intolerance in all forms, and I thank the spiritual leaders and global activists who have joined me today for this important announcement.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported earlier this year that antisemitic incidents in New York jumped 110 percent in 2023, which is the highest number ADL has ever recorded in the state and the second-highest number reported in any state across the US last year.

Last week, a Pakistani national was arrested and charged for planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired, mass shooting terrorist attack at a Jewish center in New York City.