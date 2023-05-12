Leah Goldin says return of son’s remains must be part of ceasefire deal

“The prime minister must put Hadar on the table as a condition for ending the war,” the bereaved mother said.

By JNS

Leah Goldin, the mother of Givati Brigade Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip in 2014, said on Thursday that the return of his remains must be part of any deal to end the current round of warfare between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hadar’s body is being held by the Hamas terrorist rulers of the Gaza Strip along with that of Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was also killed in 2014.

“The prime minister must put Hadar on the table as a condition for ending the war,” Goldin told 103FM Radio. She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to be brave and to bring back the soldiers.”

A senior Israeli official said on Wednesday that Hamas is not involved in the rocket fire from Gaza during this round of fighting with Israel.

Egypt is trying to broker a ceasefire. Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday continued to fire rockets and rockets at Israeli communities while the IDF targeted PIJ terrorist sites in the Strip.

Hadar Goldin was killed in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, during “Operation Protective Edge.”

Shaul, a member of the IDF’s Golani infantry brigade, died in the Battle of Shejaia in Gaza City.

Their bodies were taken by the terrorists and are being held to this day.

Hamas is also holding two live Israeli civilians, both mentally ill, Avera Mengistu, who crossed into the Strip in 2014, and Hisham al-Sayed, who entered the enemy enclave in 2015.