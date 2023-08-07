Left-wing protesters hired private investigators to track Netanyahu’s son

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends an event after the release of first voting results in the Israeli general elections, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Sep. 18, 2019. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s son Yair is being surveilled by private investigators hired by left-wing activists, Channel 14 reported on Sunday.

Yair Netanyahu has been traveling abroad for the past few months and as a member of the prime minister’s family is assigned a security detail. However, according to the report, that hasn’t prevented his monitoring.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), which is the organization tasked with protecting Netanyahu’s son, told Channel 14 that “the incident is recognized and [being] handled by the security forces.”

According to the report, the private investigators were hired by elements of the protest movement against the government’s judicial reform initiative.

Examples cited in the report include an incident in Puerto Rico a few months ago, in which a private investigator twice attempted to rent a room in the same resort Yair Netanyahu was in. The PI tried to rent the room in the name of a person involved in the anti-reform protests, but was initially denied as his credit details did not match the name. He came back the next day with the correct details.

In another incident, at Miami Beach, Yair Netanyahu’s security guards noticed someone taking pictures of him and approached the individual, who was identified as a private investigator.

Political officials familiar with the situation told Channel 14 that the Shin Bet was not doing enough to investigate who is behind this phenomenon or prevent it from occurring.