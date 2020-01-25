Liberman slams timing of Trump peace plan’s release as ‘suspicious’

Israel Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman speaks at a faction meeting at Neve Ilan west of Jerusalem, on September 22, 2019. (Flash90/Noam Revkin Fenton)

The Israeli politician also accused the prime minister of shirking his domestic duties to focus on bolstering his image in advance of the upcoming elections.

By World Israel News

Leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party Avigdor Liberman referred to the forthcoming release of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan five weeks before Israeli elections as, “a little suspicious to say the least.”

Liberman made the remarks on Saturday at an event in Raanana, Ynet reported.

“Instead of going 2.4 km to the Knesset” to pass a law enacting Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, “[Netanyahu] would rather fly 9,476 km to Washington,” he added

According to Liberman, the Knesset could pass a sovereignty law “this Tuesday.” He referred to Netanyahu’s claims regarding sovereignty as “a public relations stunt,” Times of Israel reported.

Liberman also referred to Netanyahu’s pursuit of immunity in the corruption cases he is currently battling and accused the prime minister of promoting “religious coercion.”

With regard to Lieberman’s comments about the White House peace plan, the Israeli politician was referring to the reported imminent release of the Trump’s blueprine to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump said he would likely release his long-awaited Mideast peace plan shortly before he meets Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz, just five weeks before Israel heads to the polls for the third round time in less than a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.