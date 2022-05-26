Man wanted to ‘kill 30 Jews today,’ threatened boys at Toronto yeshiva

The fact that a school employee is an IDF veteran appears to have saved the day.

By World Israel News Staff

Police arrested an armed Uber driver who threatened Orthodox Jewish high school boys at a Toronto yeshiva on Wednesday afternoon, Yeshiva World News reported.

The man – apparently emotionally disturbed, according to YWN – drove up to Yeshiva Gedolah, located near the Lawrence and Bathurst intersection in North York, and began threatening them, saying he wanted to “kill 30 Jews today.”

The school cook heard the ruckus and approached the man, ordering him to leave. Instead, the suspect punched him in the face.

The cook, an IDF veteran, fought back and pinned the assailant down until police arrived.

Police found a knife in the suspect’s possession. He was arrested and will likely face hate crime charges.