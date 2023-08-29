Mayoral candidate shot in Nazareth; 3rd political shooting in weeks

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting in Nazareth on February 03, 2023. (Flash90/Roni Ofer)

Local politician from Israel’s largest Arab city survives assassination attempt, hospitalized in good condition.

By World Israel News Staff

A mayoral candidate running for office in Nazareth, Israel’s largest Arab city, and two of his relatives were shot in what police described as a politically-motivated assassination attempt on Monday evening.

Nazareth Local Council member Musab Dukhan, along with his brother and cousin, were shot after leaving an event at a private residence in their neighborhood.

Dukhan was transported to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, conscious and in good condition. The other two victims are hospitalized in moderate condition.

A well-known social and political activist, Dukhan was previously a member of the Joint List’s Hadash faction, but recently broke away from the movement and is running as an independent in Nazareth’s upcoming municipal election.

“People see [Dukhan] as a threat to their power. I think the reason [for the shooting] is the elections, and they hurt him In order to scare him so that he doesn’t continue on his political path,” a Nazareth resident told Ynet.

A month ago, unknown perpetrators repeatedly shot at Dukhan’s house, in what appeared to be a warning to stop his campaign.

Several days ago, Dukhan participated in a conference regarding spiraling violence in Israel’s Arab communities.

“We must protest against the violence and the murder, and not let it pass in silence. We need to be strong and not give up. It isn’t enough to speak. The struggle could give us personal safety,” Hebrew-language media reported Dukhan as saying.

The shooting marks the third time in recent weeks that an Arab-Israeli in the political sphere was targeted by gunmen.

Last week, the Director-General of the municipality of Tira was shot dead, after numerous threats to his life were made.

Just days later, a mayoral candidate from the northern city of Abu Snan was shot dead, along with two of his relatives and a friend.

The quadruple murder in Abu Snan triggered calls for the Shin Bet intelligence agency to aid authorities in the investigation.