Six members of the same family shot in northern Arab Israeli town

Scene of shooting of 5 people in Arab-Israeli town of Yafia, near Nazareth, June 8, 2023. (United Hatzalah)

Gunmen opened fire on the family members, critically shooting a woman and a 55-year-old man.

By World Israel News Staff

Six members of the same family were injured in a shooting in the northern Arab town of Kafr Kanna, among them a woman who was seriously wounded and a teenager.

A 55-year-old man was also in serious condition. Two others sustained lighter injuries, the Israeli emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said.

הנער מרים את הילד, ונס על נפשו.. המציאות בכמה שניות – כפר כנא. pic.twitter.com/LJwC8IQ8AL — Deiaa haj yahia-ضياء حاج يحيى (@DeiaaHaj) August 26, 2023

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest this was a calculated criminal act, potentially an assassination attempt, rooted in an ongoing family feud in Kafr Kanna.

Shortly after the event, images began circulating on social media of a vehicle, believed to be used by the perpetrators, set ablaze near a construction site.

The recent shooting adds to the surge in violent crimes that have been affecting the Arab community. Earlier in the week, a quadruple homicide occurred in the northern town of Abu Snan, and the deputy mayor of Tira was murdered.

The shooting marked one of the year’s most fatal criminal attacks. It was preceded by a separate incident two months ago, where five individuals were shot at a carwash in Yafa an-Naseriyye.

Since the beginning of the year, 156 Arab Israelis have been killed, primarily in shootings, marking a dramatic increase from last year, when 68 deaths were reported.