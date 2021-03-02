Mitt Romney knocked unconscious, suffers black eye

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked.

By Associated Press and World Israel News Staff

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend. He also received “a lot of stiches” and a black eye. But he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Romney couldn’t say how many stitches he received when asked.

“A lot of stitches. I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, I don’t know, but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip.”