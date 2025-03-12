Moroccan court jails Islamist for praising attack in Israel

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv by a Moroccan national, January 21, 2025. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

A Moroccan Islamist was sentenced to two years in prison for incitement after he repeatedly praised a Moroccan terrorist who stabbed Israelis in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

By World Israel News Staff

A Moroccan court has sentenced a local Islamist to two years in prison, after he was convicted of repeatedly publicly praising a Moroccan terrorist who committed a stabbing attack against Israelis in Tel Aviv, the suspect’s lawyer said.

On Monday, attorney Mohamed Serroukh announced that his client, Redouane El Kastit, was convicted by a Tangier court of incitement to hatred, discrimination, and insulting a public body, in connection with 15 posts to his Facebook account in which he lauded Abdelaziz Kaddi for his January 21st attack in Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin Street.

Kaddi, a 29-year-old Moroccan national who held an American green card, entered Israel with a tourist visa on January 18th and carried out a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, wounding four people.

During the attack, Kaddi was shot and killed by a legally-armed female civilian.

In the days following Kaddi’s attack, El Kastit posted at least 15 social media comments praising Kaddi for his actions.

Among other things, El Kastit lauded Kaddi’s attack as the beginning of a “blessed racist campaign.”

In addition, prosecutors claimed El Kastit publicized photographs of Kaddi, and noted the fact that he was Moroccan, expressing pride in the fact that a fellow countryman had carried out the attack on Israelis.

Police took El Kastit into custody on February 5th.

El Kastit denied publishing the posts, Serroukh said, adding that he is planning to appeal the sentence, which he claimed was disproportionate, calling it a “harsh ruling.”

“The court considered this an endorsement of a terrorist act,” Serroukh added.

Morocco is one of the few Arab states with full diplomatic relations, having signed on to the Abraham Accords in 2020, in exchange for U.S. support for Rabat’s claims over the disputed Western Sahara.