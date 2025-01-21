Stabbing attack in Tel Aviv injures four Israelis

A Palestinian terrorist lies dead after stabbing four people in Tel Aviv. (X Screenshot)

The incident was reportedly ongoing as police were searching for possible accomplices.

By JNS

Four people were wounded in a stabbing on Nahalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, with moderate to light injuries, Hebrew media reported.

The motive is unclear, though there is suspicion of a terrorist attack, and the attacker was shot by an armed female civilian at the scene.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. A large scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/BmyEeu0Hp4 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 21, 2025

UPDATE: The terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. An armed woman neutralized the terrorist. Two people were injured: one moderately and the other lightly. pic.twitter.com/NyWPlHfPgW — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) January 21, 2025

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed a man at the intersection of Levontin and Mikveh Yisrael streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) with a wound to the head area. His condition was variously described as moderate and serious.

A passerby shot and killed the attacker, reportedly Salah Yahya, 19, from Tulkarem in Samaria, who was within the Green Line illegally.