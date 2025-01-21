Search

Stabbing attack in Tel Aviv injures four Israelis

The incident was reportedly ongoing as police were searching for possible accomplices.

By JNS

Four people were wounded in a stabbing on Nahalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, with moderate to light injuries, Hebrew media reported.

The motive is unclear, though there is suspicion of a terrorist attack, and the attacker was shot by an armed female civilian at the scene.

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed a man at the intersection of Levontin and Mikveh Yisrael streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) with a wound to the head area. His condition was variously described as moderate and serious.

A passerby shot and killed the attacker, reportedly Salah Yahya, 19, from Tulkarem in Samaria, who was within the Green Line illegally.

